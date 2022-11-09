13,691 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,849,000 after buying an additional 504,219 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in BCE by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,423,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,390,000 after buying an additional 659,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BCE by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,875,000 after buying an additional 2,562,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

NYSE:BCE opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.81%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

