141,462 Shares in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Purchased by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 141,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,000. HNI comprises approximately 2.1% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of HNI at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HNI by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HNI by 29.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 84,591 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in HNI by 21.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in HNI in the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

HNI Price Performance

Shares of HNI stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.91. 8,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,320. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.95.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. HNI had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $41,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,012.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

