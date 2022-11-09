1,600 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,905,000 after acquiring an additional 407,220 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 527,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,161,000 after acquiring an additional 258,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 158,420 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $16,300,000. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $15,743,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,803. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.21. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.48 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

