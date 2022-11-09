16,826 Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,383,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,647,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

