19,759 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,759 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

