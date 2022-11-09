1,993 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $129.79. The stock had a trading volume of 32,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.66 and a 12-month high of $130.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

