1eco (1ECO) Price Reaches $1.59 on Exchanges

1eco (1ECO) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 8th. One 1eco token can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00008664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1eco has a market capitalization of $104.57 million and approximately $2,277.00 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1eco has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 1eco

1eco’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,618,653 tokens. The official website for 1eco is www.1eco.io. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/.

Buying and Selling 1eco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

