1inch Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $345.54 Million (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. 1inch Network has a total market capitalization of $345.54 million and approximately $80.13 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002997 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1inch Network Profile

1inch Network launched on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,701,464 tokens. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The 1inch Network unites decentralized protocols whose synergy enables the most lucrative, fastest and protected operations in the DeFi space. The 1INCH token is the governance and utility token of the 1inch Network. The token is applied in different capacities in the two existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network. 1INCH is a multichain token, currently available on Ethereum and BNB Chain over a bridge.The 1INCH token enables protocol governance, allowing 1INCH stakers to vote for and receive rewards. The token is applied in different capacities in the existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network.One of the key instant governance features is that 1INCH token stakers can constantly and dynamically vote to change protocols’ settings, without having to wait for proposals to be submitted or concluded.Currently, the main application of 1INCH as a utility token is in the 1inch Liquidity Protocol where it is used as a connector to achieve high-efficiency routing.”

