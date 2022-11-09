20,700 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. MetLife comprises 1.3% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,528,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.06. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $75.52. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

