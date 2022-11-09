2,133 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,336 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after acquiring an additional 904,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after acquiring an additional 900,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,474,000 after acquiring an additional 734,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.36 and its 200 day moving average is $117.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $222.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

