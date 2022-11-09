228,574 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 228,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Avantor by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 2,786.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Avantor by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $19.69. 101,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,683,723. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

Avantor Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.