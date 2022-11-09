2,600 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,291 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,739 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 425,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $83,244,000 after acquiring an additional 28,222 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.17. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.64.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

