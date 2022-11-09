2,664 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.99. 20,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $107.10.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.