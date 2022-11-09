28,515 Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 28,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQDH. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,798,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 377.3% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 302,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 239,459 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LQDH traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $89.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,759. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.37 and a 52 week high of $96.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.54.

