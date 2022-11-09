2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TWOU. Macquarie lowered shares of 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of 2U from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.20.
NASDAQ TWOU opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. 2U has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $29.25.
2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
