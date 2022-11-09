2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 2U from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Macquarie lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on 2U from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.
2U Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of TWOU traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. 23,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,939. 2U has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $490.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U
About 2U
2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 2U (TWOU)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.