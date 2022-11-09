2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 2U from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Macquarie lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on 2U from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Shares of TWOU traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. 23,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,939. 2U has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $490.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 2U by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 519,324 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,542,000 after acquiring an additional 460,723 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,147,000 after acquiring an additional 460,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,586,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,342,000 after acquiring an additional 399,604 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

