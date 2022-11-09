30,502 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,502 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 51.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 730,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,821,000 after acquiring an additional 249,517 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 115.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 390,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,755,000 after buying an additional 208,938 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,229,000 after acquiring an additional 99,953 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,565,000 after buying an additional 96,883 shares during the period.

RPD stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,370. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.37. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $142.43.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

