3,500 Shares in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth $16,219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth about $727,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at about $647,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Artivion
In other news, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $164,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,325 shares in the company, valued at $282,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Artivion Stock Up 3.0 %
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AORT. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Artivion from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Artivion from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.
Artivion Profile
Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artivion (AORT)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.