3,500 Shares in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth $16,219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth about $727,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at about $647,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $164,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,325 shares in the company, valued at $282,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Artivion stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.36. Artivion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AORT. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Artivion from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Artivion from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

