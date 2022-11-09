360 DigiTech (QFIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $624.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 360 DigiTech to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QFIN opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1,096.1% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 6.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, China Renaissance reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.80 target price on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

