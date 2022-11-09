3,874 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Purchased by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,844 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,608,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,940,000 after purchasing an additional 773,457 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $847,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 584,631 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,041 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.48. 63,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,366. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

