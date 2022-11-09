39,328 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,901,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,249,000 after buying an additional 303,610 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 339,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 52,175 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 153,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561,418. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on HST. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

