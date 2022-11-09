3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.58 Per Share

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.58 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This is a boost from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $5.23. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

3i Infrastructure Trading Up 0.6 %

3i Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 329 ($3.79) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. 3i Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 368.50 ($4.24). The company has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 317.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 333.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wendy Dorman purchased 6,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 315 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £19,993.05 ($23,020.21).

About 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

