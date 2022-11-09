4,745 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Purchased by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 187.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,687.5% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NULG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,925 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04.

