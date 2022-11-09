48,556 Shares in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Bought by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of VOXX International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOXX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 184,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth about $580,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Insider Activity at VOXX International

In related news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,322,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $66,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 540,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,290.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 350,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,007 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOXX International Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VOXX shares. Imperial Capital lowered VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

VOXX International stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,737. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $242.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

VOXX International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.