5,035 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 361,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 25,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885,739. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average of $46.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $58.20.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,546 shares of company stock worth $4,737,620 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

