5,222 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 137,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Guardant Health Stock Down 6.0 %
GH stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $111.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average is $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.63.
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens cut their target price on Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. OTR Global downgraded Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.