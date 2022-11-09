5,222 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 137,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Down 6.0 %

GH stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $111.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average is $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens cut their target price on Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. OTR Global downgraded Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.