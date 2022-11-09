5,485 Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Purchased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,485 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,316 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,946,000 after acquiring an additional 67,956 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 788,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,713,000 after purchasing an additional 58,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,957,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 608,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $40,629,000 after buying an additional 86,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 582,748 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,939,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

SIMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

SIMO traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $56.78. 1,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,447. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average is $77.89. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

