5,582 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,582 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 67.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 22,940.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar Trading Up 2.6 %

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,278 shares of company stock valued at $281,663. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.13. The stock had a trading volume of 60,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $161.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.35 and a beta of 1.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.