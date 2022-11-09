586 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $203,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 10.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $564.50.

NYSE GWW traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $598.19. 751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,255. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $606.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $536.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

