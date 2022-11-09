6,951 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

