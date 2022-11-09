752,795 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Bought by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 752,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,342,000. Ferguson makes up about 1.2% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Ferguson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 2,279.2% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FERG traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.63. 18,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,703. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $183.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($151.99) to £125 ($143.93) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,091.30.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

