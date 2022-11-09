92,311 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 92,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.74. 12,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,114. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

