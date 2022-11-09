9,525 Shares in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 374.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NUSC opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93.
