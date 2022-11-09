a.k.a. Brands (AKA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect a.k.a. Brands to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.33 million. a.k.a. Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect a.k.a. Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the first quarter worth $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,835 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

