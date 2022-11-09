A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the period. A. O. Smith makes up 1.5% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.40% of A. O. Smith worth $33,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 450.9% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 21,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,332. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

