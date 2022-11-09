Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Trading 11.4% Higher

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.19 and last traded at $35.19. 119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aalberts from €54.00 ($54.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Aalberts Stock Up 5.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48.
Aalberts Company Profile
Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. The company operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.
