ABCMETA (META) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $112.86 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $112.86 million and approximately $19,272.20 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,970.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008852 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00050649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00037631 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00024503 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00232531 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003761 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00124946 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $18,012.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

