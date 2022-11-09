ABCMETA (META) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $114.74 million and $19,100.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,834.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009051 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00047774 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00039656 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023676 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00228483 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00124946 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $18,012.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

