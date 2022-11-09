Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 57,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 398,941 shares.The stock last traded at $373.96 and had previously closed at $374.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair cut shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

Abiomed Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.35.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

Institutional Trading of Abiomed

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,569 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 173.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Abiomed by 534.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 53.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Abiomed by 699.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

