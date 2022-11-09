Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $267.05. 38,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.83. The firm has a market cap of $168.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.