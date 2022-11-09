ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 12th

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

ACCO Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ACCO Brands has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $509.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

