ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 12th

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.
ACCO Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ACCO Brands has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.
ACCO Brands Trading Up 12.5 %
NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $509.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th.
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.