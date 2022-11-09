Achain (ACT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.87 Million

Achain (ACT) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $66,632.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Achain has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010048 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00021961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00006245 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005376 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004568 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.