AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.86

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.92, with a volume of 49991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AT shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of AcuityAds to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.17 million and a PE ratio of 48.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$28.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

