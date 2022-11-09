Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Acumen Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Acumen Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42.
Institutional Trading of Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 121,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 73,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 259.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 39,214 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
