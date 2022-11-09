ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of AEY opened at $2.04 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.79 million during the quarter.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

