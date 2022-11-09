ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $996.66 million, a P/E ratio of -72.18 and a beta of 1.40.

In other ADTRAN news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,292,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,998,000 after purchasing an additional 152,474 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,790,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,242,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,379,000 after purchasing an additional 139,069 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ADTRAN by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

