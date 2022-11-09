Advance Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.82.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
