Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2,298.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DAPR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. 4,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,002. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $31.97.

