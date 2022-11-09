Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $510,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Advance Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,563.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,447,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,395,000 after buying an additional 5,120,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 706.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,142,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,708 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,644.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,173,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,345 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 710,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,989,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,836,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,364. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $73.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.57.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

