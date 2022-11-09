Advance Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 91,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,196. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average is $54.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

